EKI Energy Services ties up with Ghana-based Jospong Group for carbon credit financing in Africa

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Thursday announced its collaboration with Ghana-based Jospong Group of Companies Ltd to mobilise USD 1 billion in carbon credit financing in Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) also aims to generate over 1,000 employment opportunities by 2030 in Ghana and West Africa.

The partnership was initiated on the sidelines of Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai and then ratified in Ghana's capital Accra, a company statement said.

The tie-up solidifies the commitment of both entities to pioneer efforts in advancing sustainability, net-zero services, climate investments, and carbon neutrality, it stated.

The MoU also outlines joint initiatives in offset portfolio management services and capacity building for carbon markets.

Madhya Pradesh-based EKI Energy Services is into the carbon credit and sustainability sector. Jospong Group of Companies has operations in African and Asian countries.