EKI Energy Services to distribute 25,000 cookstoves in Malawi

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) EKI Energy Services on Wednesday said the government of Malawi has authorised the company's project to distribute additional 25,000 low-emission cookstoves in the African nation and help that country to reduce carbon emissions.

EKI Energy Services manufactures low-emission cookstoves at its plant in Nashik, the company said, adding the unit can be used with alternate fuel options like wood, coal, and biomass pellets.

"EKI Energy Services has received a Letter of Authorization (LOA) from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change (MNRCC) of Malawi for its Improved Cookstove Distribution project," the company said in a statement.

Indore-based EKI Energy Services said it will distribute 25,000 improved cookstoves across Malawi by March 2025, under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

The article outlines rules for cooperation between countries in implementing climate change mitigation projects, EKI Energy Services said.

Distribution of another 25,000 cookstoves along with 25,000 already distributed in Malwai will help in reduction of 1.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions, the company said.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director, EKI Energy Services Ltd, said "Clean cooking is an imperative, to which everyone in the world should have an uninterrupted and unconditional access. This is not just a matter of improving the quality of lives of those among us, the underprivileged section. It also serves environmental health by being a part of climate action." EKI Energy Services is a leading carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

Carbon credits are earned by reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere through climate-friendly projects and can be used by governments, industries, or private individuals to compensate for generating emissions elsewhere. PTI ABI HVA