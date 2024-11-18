EKI secures grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Surya Nutan project

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Homegrown EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Monday said it has received an undisclosed amount in a grant from the US-based Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) to support its Surya Nutan project.

EKI, a developer and supplier of carbon credits globally, and state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) had earlier collaborated to promote sustainable indoor solar cooking systems.

In a statement, EKI said, "Its indoor solar cooking device Surya Nutan distribution project for tribal and underprivileged regions of India is now being supported by a pilot grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF)".

The grant will support the implementation of the Surya Nutan project in various districts across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the company said.

It did not elaborate on the details of the grant received from the foundation.

Solar Nutan device works on solar energy and does not require maintenance.

EKI Energy Services Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Manish Dabkara said, "This grant will enable EKI to assess the socio-economic impacts of Surya Nutan distribution in these regions, along with the distribution itself. With data on factors like reduced indoor air pollution, improved health outcomes, and enhanced livelihoods, a deeper understanding of the device's potential to address equity in clean energy access will be possible".