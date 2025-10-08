Ekkaa Electronics secures Rs 108 cr Series-A fund, to expand manufacturing

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Ekkaa Electronics, a home-grown contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, on Wednesday announced that it has secured Rs 108 crore in Series A equity funding.

This funding will help the Noida-based company augment its manufacturing capacity, strengthen R&D and build up for IPO readiness for listing on stock exchanges by 2027.

The funding round was led by marquee investors such as Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga Family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, Caprize Aurix and other reputed family offices, Ekkaa Electronics said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, Ekkaa Electronics is one of the largest Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) for LED TVs. The company, with its manufacturing units in Sonipat and Noida, handles a business of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, which offers end-to-end solutions across design, development and production for both domestic and global brands, is also investing in an upcoming plant in Gannaur, Haryana.

"We aim to not only serve global OEMs but also contribute significantly to the ‘Make in India’ mission by building a robust, export-ready ecosystem. Our goal is to take EKKAA public by 2027 and create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Ekkaa Electronics Managing Director Sagar Gupta said.

Ekkaa plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) by 2027, which will fund further expansion and achieve its vision of becoming a global electronics manufacturing company. PTI KRH MR