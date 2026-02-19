EKKI HOMA strengthen partnership with launch of LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump range

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) EKKI Water Technologies and Germany-based HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH on Thursday strengthened their partnership with the launch of the LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump range, an official said.

EKKI Water Technologies, part of the Coimbatore-based EKKI Group, is a leading manufacturer of advanced pumping technologies, producing pumps and systems for diverse applications.

EKKI HOMA, an Indo-German joint venture, focuses on high-performance sewage pumping solutions designed for Indian operating conditions and to serve emerging markets.

“As part of its global growth strategy, the HOMA Group has invested over USD 30 million in expansion, with a portion allocated to the joint venture EKKI,” the company said in a statement.

EKKI HOMA is positioned to develop, manufacture, and scale purpose-built sewage pumping solutions for India and emerging markets, engineered to global benchmarks and supported locally, it added.

EKKI Group Co-CEO Kanishka Arumugam said, “EKKI HOMA goes beyond a conventional partnership. It is the formation of a new, independent company focused exclusively on solving India’s sewage pumping challenges through purpose-built products and systems.” By combining EKKI’s decades of application experience and nationwide presence with HOMA’s global leadership in sewage pump engineering, the joint venture aims to create a distinct sewage pumping platform designed for reliability, lifecycle performance, and scale, Arumugam added.

The LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump range is suitable for residential complexes, commercial and institutional buildings, industrial wastewater applications, and decentralised sewage systems.

“With the launch of the LINUS Clog-Defence Sewage Pump range and the expanded joint venture, EKKI and HOMA reaffirm their shared ambition: to build world-class sewage pumps in India and for emerging markets worldwide,” the statement said. VIJ SSK