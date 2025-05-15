Elan Group awards Rs 1,100 cr contract to Leighton Asia for housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Realty firm Elan Group has awarded a contract worth Rs 1,100 crore to Leighton Asia to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram. Leighton Asia is part of the Australian CIMIC Group.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it awarded the construction contract for its ultra-luxury residential development, 'Elan The Emperor' located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

The project is part of Elan Group's 50 acre, integrated township.

The contract covers nearly 5 million sq. ft. of built-up area.

Elan Group had earlier awarded contracts worth 1,800 crore to construct other projects.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, " Partnering with Leighton Asia once again reinforces our commitment to collaborate with the finest global expertise in delivering excellence at every level." Brad Davey, Managing Director, Leighton Asia, said, "With more than two decades of on-the-ground experience in India, Leighton Asia takes pride in setting new benchmarks for quality and sustainability in large-scale residential projects." Elan Group has developed many commercial projects in Gurugram, and now it is developing these large townships. PTI MJH DR