Elan Group awards Rs 7.5 cr annual contract to CBRE for facility management of 4 malls in Gurugram

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Realty firm Elan Group has awarded Rs 7.5 crore annual contract to property consultant CBRE for facility management of its four shopping malls in Gurugram, Haryana.

In a statement on Monday, Elan Group said it has appointed CBRE, a global leader in real estate services, for comprehensive facilities management of its 4 malls in Gurugram.

"The contract, valued at Rs 7.5 crore annually has been awarded to focus on professionalising mall management and maximising value for its stakeholders," it said.

The malls are 'Elan Epic' in Sector 70, 'Elan Town Centre' in Sector 67, 'Elan Miracle' in Sector 84, and 'Elan Mercado' in Sector 80.

Pooja Patti, Senior Vice President, Mall Operations, Elan Group shared, "Elan Group prioritises customer satisfaction, striving to exceed expectations at every touchpoint. To further elevate this commitment, we have onboarded CBRE to manage the comprehensive operations of our 4 Elan malls in Gurugram." CBRE's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the overall experience for both visitors and tenants, she said.

Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director, Global Workplace Solutions, India & Property Management, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Professional upkeep of real estate assets is critical to enhance the brand image of the entire property. We are committed to delivering the highest-quality services with our team of experienced professionals, ranging from routine maintenance to strategic planning, sustainability initiatives, and disaster preparedness." Elan Group has developed many commercial projects in Gurugram and has now entered into the housing segment. PTI MJH DR