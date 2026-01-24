Elan Group awards Rs 840 cr construction contract to Tata Projects

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Realty firm Elan Group has awarded a Rs 840 crore contract to Tata Projects for construction of a housing project in Gurugram.

Tata Projects will do construction works for Elan Group's newly launched housing project 'Elan The Statement' at Sector 49, Gurugram, the realty firm said in a statement.

Elan Group will invest Rs 1,600 crore to develop this 6-acre luxury housing project comprising 230 apartments.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman of Elan Group, said,"Projects of this scale demand expertise with proven engineering depth and delivery excellence. Tata Projects brings a legacy of precision, reliability and technical expertise that aligns with our commitment to building residences that stand the test of time." Elan Group's portfolio consists of 15 residential, commercial and hospitality projects covering a built-up area of about 25 million square feet. PTI MJH ANU ANU