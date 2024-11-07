Elan Group provides 1.2 lakh sq ft space on lease for 'Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham' in Gurugram

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Realty firm Elan Group has given on lease about 1.2 lakh sq ft of space to AS Hotels & Residences Pvt Ltd to set up 'Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham' in its commercial project in Gurugram.

In a statement, Elan Group said it has signed "Ramada Encore by Wyndham with AS Hotels & Residences to launch hotel at Elan Miracle Mall, located in Sector 84, Gurugram".

The upcoming property will feature 91 keys, including suites. The hotel is expected to be open towards the end of this year.

Gurugram-based Elan Group is one of the leading developers in Delhi-NCR. It is developing housing and residential projects. PTI MJH TRB