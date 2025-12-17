Elan Group to invest Rs 1,600 cr for luxury housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Real estate company Elan Group will invest Rs 1,600 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram amid strong demand.

The company has launched 6-acre housing project 'Elan The Statement', comprising 230 apartments, at Sector 49, Gurugram.

In a statement on Wednesday, Elan Group said the investment to develop this project is around Rs 1,600 crore.

Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy of Elan Group, said the demand for luxury homes in Gurugram has been strong since the last few years.

In February, Elan Group announced it will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop a new ultra-luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

The project 'Elan The Emperor', located at Sector 106, Gurugram, is a part of 50-plus acres township comprising residential apartments, branded residences, a high-end mall, a luxury 5-star hotel, and premium office spaces.

Elan Group has a portfolio of 15 projects spread across Gurugram and New Delhi, with a built-up area of about 25 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU