Elders selects HCLTech to drive digital transformation

New Delhi, Sept 6 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies has been selected by Elders, an Australian agribusiness, to drive digital transformation across business operations.

Under the multi-year IT services deal, HCLTech will provide managed IT services and a wide portfolio of IT capabilities to Elders, including the ability to harness HCLTech's artificial intelligence offerings and other opportunities, according to a release.

HCLTech will also be responsible for application development and management, digital workplace capabilities, infrastructure, cybersecurity and data management for Elders.

HCLTech's portfolio will enable Elders with reliable IT capabilities to support the entire business, ensuring stable transformation and evolution as the business adapts to the rapidly evolving agribusiness market. PTI MBI TRB TRB