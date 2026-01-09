ELECON Q3 net profit falls 33 pc to Rs 72 cr

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (ELECON) has posted around a 33 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.99 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 107.54 crore in the third quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Its total income rose 4.78 per cent to Rs 570.59 crore, from Rs 544.53 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses surged around 17.59 per cent to Rs 476.62 crore from Rs 405.31 crore in Q3 FY25.

In a separate statement, the company's CMD Prayasvin B Patel said, "During Q3 FY26, our material handling equipment (MHE) division sustained its strong growth trajectory, reporting revenue of Rs 123 crore, up 16.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with an EBIT margin of 20.2 per cent.

The company expects this segment to maintain momentum going forward, with a focus on product supply and the expansion of aftermarket services.

"Our gear division delivered a resilient performance, reporting revenue of Rs 429 crore, up 1.3 per cent YoY, with an EBIT margin of 18.2 per cent," Patel said.

ELECON is among the largest manufacturers of industrial gears and material handling equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia. PTI ABI DRR