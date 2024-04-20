Election of 11-member Veterinary Council to be held on Jun 8

New Delih, Apr 20 (PTI) The election of the 11-member Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will be held on June 8, and the counting of votes will take place the next day, the government said on Saturday.

The last date for filing nomination is April 20, and candidates can withdraw their candidature by May 3, the government said in a statement.

The polling will be held on June 8, and the counting of votes on June 9, it added.

The statement said the eligible candidates may send or deliver their nomination as per the prescribed form to Justice Asha Menon (Retd), Returning Officer for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on or before the appointed date and time for contesting election to the VCI.

VCI is a statutory body established under the Indian Veterinary Council Act 1984. The council regulates the standards of veterinary education, preparation and maintenance of an Indian Veterinary Practitioners' Register. PTI LUX BAL BAL