ELECTORAL BONDS TOP BUYERS

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Following are the top buyers of scrapped electoral bonds, the data for which was released by the election commission on Thursday.

* Future Gaming and Hotel Services - Rs 1,368 crore * Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd - Rs 966 crore * Qwik Supply Chain Private Ltd - Rs 410 crore * Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore * Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore * Bharati Group - Rs 247 crore * Essel Mining and Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore * Western UP Power Transmission - Rs 220 crore * Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 194 crore * Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore * DLF Group - Rs 170 crore * Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital - Rs 162 crore * Utkal Alumina International - Rs 145.3 crore * Jindal Steel and Power Ltd - Rs 123 crore * Birla Carbon India - Rs 105 crore * Rungta Sons - Rs 100 crore * Dr Reddy's - Rs 80 crore * Piramal Enterprises Group - Rs 60 crore * Navyuga Engineering - Rs 55 crore * Shirdi Sai Electricals - Rs 40 crore * Edelweiss Group - Rs 40 crore * Cipla Ltd - Rs 39.2 crore * Lakshmi Niwas Mittal - Rs 35 crore * Grasim Industries -Rs 33 crore * Jindal Stainless - Rs 30 crore * Bajaj Auto -Rs 25 crore * Sun Pharma Laboratories - Rs 25 crore * Mankind Pharma - Rs 24 crore * Bajaj Finance - Rs 20 crore * Maruti Suzuki India - Rs 20 crore * Ultratech - Rs 15 crore * TVS Motors - Rs 10 crore