Electors' Aadhaar in enumeration form under SIR is for optional field, as ID proof: MoS IT

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Aadhaar number taken from electors in the enumeration form under the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is for an optional field and as a proof of identity, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of state for electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to questions asked by Trinamool Congress member Sagarika Ghose, said that Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship or domicile.

"As per information received from Election Commission of India, Aadhaar number is taken from the electors in the SIR Enumeration Form, as an optional field, as a proof of identity," Prasada said.

The minister said Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to residents (individual who has resided in India for 182 days or more in last 12 months) or a non-resident Indian, based on their biometric and demographic data.

He said Aadhaar serves as a digital identity for accessing government services and welfare benefits for which the expenditure is made from the consolidated fund of India or the consolidated funds of states.

"Aadhaar is accepted as proof of identity in various sectors, including government welfare schemes, banking, telecom (for SIM activation), travel bookings, and educational services, where it aids in efficient authentication. However, Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship or domicile," the minister said. PTI PRS HVA