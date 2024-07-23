Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme to support up to 3.72 lakh EVs: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Up to 3.72 lakh electric vehicles will be supported under the four-month Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) being implemented between April and July with an outlay of Rs 493.55 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) – 2024 will provide further impetus to the green mobility and development of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

The maximum number of electric vehicles to be supported under the scheme stands at 3,72,215, including 3,33,387 electric two-wheelers, 13,590 e-rickshaws or e-carts and 25,238 electric three-wheelers in the L5 category, according to figures shared by the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

"EMPS 2024 is fund limited, with restricted number of vehicles and a term-limited Scheme, i.e., the subsidies for demand incentive are eligible for e-2w and e-3w sold and registered until the funds are available or the number of vehicles supported reaches the maximum number defined category-wise (shown in para above) or until July 31, 2024, whichever comes first," the ministry stated. PTI RSN HVA