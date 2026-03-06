Electric passenger vehicle registrations rise 44 pc YoY in February: FADA

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose 44 per cent year-on-year in February, dealer's body FADA said on Friday.

The overall sales rose to 13,733 units last month as against 9,505 units in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors led the space with registrations of 5,568 units, up 38.5 per cent as compared with 4,020 units in February last year.

JSW MG Motor India retailed 3,312 units in February as against 3,490 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 5 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 2,913 units last month as against 508 units in February 2025.

It was followed by VinFast Auto and BYD India with registrations of 384 and 306 units, respectively.

In the two wheeler space, total sales rose to 1,11, 709 units, up 46 per cent, as compared with 76,722 units in February 2025.

TVS Motor Company led the segment with registrations of 31,614 units as compared with 18,955 units, an increase of 67 per cent. Bajaj Auto sold 25,328 units while Ather Energy chipped in with 20,584 units last month. It was followed by Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility with sales of 12,514 and 4,724 units, respectively. Ola Electric Mobility sold 3,968 units last month, a dip of 54 per cent, as against 8,675 units in February last year. PTI MSS DR DR