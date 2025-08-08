Electric passenger vehicle retail sales jump 93% YoY in July: FADA

New Delhi: Electric passenger vehicle retail sales jumped 93 per cent year-on-year in July, led by Tata Motors, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Friday.

Total electric passenger vehicle registrations rose to 15,528 units last month as compared with 8,037 units in the year-ago period, it said.

Tata Motors led the space with sales of 6,047 units, an increase of 19 per cent year-on-year, as compared to 5,100 units in July last year.

Electric two-wheeler space witnessed a drop of 4 per cent year-on-year to 1,02,973 units in July as compared to 1,07,655 units in the same month last year.

TVS Motor Company led the segment with registrations of 22,256 units, an increase of 13 per cent as against 19,655 units in July 2024.

Electric three-wheeler vertical witnessed a growth of 9 per cent year-on-year to 69,146 units as compared with 63,675 units in the same period last year.

Mahindra Group led the space with registrations of 9,766 units, a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year as against July 2024.

Electric commercial vehicle retail sales saw a jump of 52 per cent year-on-year to 1,244 units in July, with Tata Motors leading the segment with registration of 333 units.

"This momentum signals that India’s EV transition is steadily moving beyond early adopters into mainstream consumer and fleet markets," FADA President CS Vigneshwar stated.

Consistent policy support, accessible financing, and rapid expansion of charging infrastructure will be pivotal in sustaining this growth through the festive season and beyond, he added.