Electric passenger vehicle retails surge 57 pc YoY in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Electric passenger vehicle retail sales rose 57 per cent in October to 18,055 units with Tata Motors retaining the top slot in the segment, as per industry body FADA.

The total electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 11,464 units in the same month last year.

Tata Motors sold 7,239 units while MG Motor India retailed 4,549 units last month, reporting a sales growth of 10 per cent and 63 per cent year-on-year as compared with the same month last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra secured the third spot with registration of 3,911 units last month as compared with 955 units in October last year.

Kia sold 656 units, while BYD retailed 570 units last month.

The two-wheeler segment witnessed sales of 1,43,887 units last month, an increase of 3 per cent as compared with 1,40,225 units in October 2024.

Bajaj Auto led the segment last month with retail sales of 31,426 units. It was followed by TVS Motor Company with retails of 29,515 units.

Ather Energy sold 28,101 units last month while Ola Electric chipped in with 16,036 units during the month.

It was followed by Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility with 15, 952 and 7,629 units, respectively.

Electric three-wheeler retail sales rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 70,604 units in October.

Electric commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, surged over two-fold to 1,767 units in last month as against October 2024. PTI MSS TRB