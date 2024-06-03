Electric ride-hailing service firm BluSmart enters UAE market

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Electric ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure operator BluSmart on Monday expanded its presence beyond the domestic frontiers with its entry in the UAE (United Arab Emirates).

"This makes it the UAE's first 100 per cent electric full-stack premium limousine service and serves as a significant milestone in the UAE's transition towards sustainable transportation solutions," BluSmart said in a statement.

The company said its diverse services, with features such as zero driver cancellations, flat and transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a carbon emission tracker, will cater to Dubai's cosmopolitan population, offering city and airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city as well as drop-off to other Emirates.

"Future of transportation is electric. We are bringing our sustainable business model and offerings to the UAE's mobility market with ultra-premium EVs. While the UAE is our first step in the Middle East, we also aim to expand to other parts of this region by partnering with governments, businesses and corporations, among others," said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-founder of BluSmart.

The UAE has been a game changer for mobility and sustainable solutions, setting a remarkable precedent for innovative urban development, he said, adding that "our mission is to decarbonise mobility with convenient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation options, while also contributing to the UAE's vision of building smart, sustainable cities." BluSmart said its platform will enable seamless booking, efficient route optimisation and real-time monitoring, ensuring a seamless, hassle-free and enjoyable ride for riders. With 24/7 customer support available in English and Arabic, the company has claimed guaranteed immediate assistance for customers whenever required. PTI IAS MR