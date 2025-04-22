Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy's Rs 2,626-cr IPO to open on Apr 28

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd is set to launch its much-anticipated Rs 2,626-crore initial public offering (IPO) on April 28.

This will be the first main-board public issue of the current financial year (2025-26).

The three-day public issue of Ather Energy will conclude on April 30 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on April 25, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,626 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

Ather intends to raise funds for establishment of an electric two-wheeler factory in Maharashtra, and debt reduction.

This will be the second electric two-wheeler company looking to go public after Ola Electric Mobility floated its Rs 6,145-crore IPO in August last year.

Ola Electric's IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an OFS of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares.

Apart from its IPO plans, Ather Energy has also been expanding its research and development capabilities. Recently, the company announced the expansion of its R&D and testing capabilities at its product testing & validation centre, The Juggernaut, in Bengaluru's Begur.