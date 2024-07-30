ElectricPe raises USD 3 mn from Green Frontier Capital

New Delhi: EV-charging aggregator startup ElectricPe has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by Green Frontier Capital.

The funding round saw participation from existing lead investors Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund and NB Ventures.

"This investment will help ElectricPe to solidify its position as a comprehensive solution for EV users and expand to new geographic locations," a company statement said.

The Bengaluru-based startup has recently collaborated with Google to map EV charging stations in India.