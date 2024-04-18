Electronics industry witnesses surge in hiring led by telecom sector: Report

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) The electronics industry in the country has experienced sharp growth in hiring and skilling initiatives with a 154 per cent growth in overall hiring in March, compared to the same month last year, a report said on Thursday.

The report also showed that the telecom sector topped in the hiring demand within the electronics industry, accounting to 64 per cent of hiring, closely followed by lighting and automotive sectors.

A comparison of the hiring statistics of March 2024 and March 2023 reveals a 154 per cent growth in overall hiring in the electronics industry, according to a report by workforce management solutions provider Quess Corp.

In terms of geography, Tamil Nadu led the states with a 33 per cent share of electronics hiring demand, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana, it added.

The report by Quess Corp is based on internal as well as external data as well as opinions of industry experts from March 2023 to March 2024.

It further found that there is a significant deployment of women in various roles in the electronics industry, especially in manufacturing.

The report revealed that the rise in hiring has been more in the mobile manufacturing sector, followed by the retail and services sector.

"Industry experts forecast the creation of 1 million jobs by FY26, and the market size is expected to reach USD 400 billion by 2025.

"This growth is not only fuelled by increasing consumer demand but has also received a boost from government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme," Quess Corp President, Workforce Management, Lohit Bhatia, said. PTI SM TRB