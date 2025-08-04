Electrosteel Castings eyes domestic valve production after acquisition of Italian firm

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Electrosteel Castings Ltd is gearing up to manufacture advanced valve solutions in India following its Rs 150-crore acquisition of Italian firm T.I.S. Service S.p.A., to reduce import dependence and offer integrated water infrastructure solutions.

With the acquisition completed, the focus now is on stabilising. The company is actively planning localisation of T.I.S. product lines to align with the Centre’s Make in India initiative in near future, an official said on Monday.

The Italian arm, now operating as T.I.S. – An Electrosteel Enterprise, specialises in flow control equipment, a segment where India continues to rely largely on imports.

"The technology and product portfolio of T.I.S. gives us a significant edge. We’re currently importing valves for the Indian water segment, but eventually we aim to manufacture them locally," said Sunil Katial, Whole-Time Director and CEO, Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

The company is evaluating its upcoming greenfield site in Odisha as a potential location for valve production.

"We remain committed to the new plant in Odisha. There is some delay related to land acquisition, but once cleared, the new plant could add 0.5 million tonnes of ductile iron pipe capacity," Katial said.

Electrosteel currently has a combined annual capacity of 0.85 million tonnes from its plants in Andhra Pradesh and Khardah, West Bengal.

"We aim to deepen Electrosteel’s presence in Europe, South East Asia, West Asia, and Latin America, while expanding into fluid management for irrigation, desalination and clean energy sectors through this strategic partnership," said Madhav Kejriwal, Whole-Time Director, Electrosteel Castings & & president, T.I.S.

This will offer strategic access to cutting-edge valve technology and new market segments such as irrigation, hydropower, and desalination, the official said.

Electrosteel expects to add at least 40 million euros in annual revenues through the T.I.S. acquisition and aims to offer complete pipeline and flow control systems globally.

However, Katial acknowledged a temporary slowdown in the domestic market due to delayed fund disbursements under the government’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

"We believe the current slowdown is short-term and expect activity to pick up soon," he said.