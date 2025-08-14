Electrum launches AIF, targets Rs 500 cr corpus in 2 years

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Boutique asset management firm Electrum Portfolio Managers on Thursday said it has launched an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Laureate, with a target to raise Rs 500 crore from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) over the next two years.

The fund, which brings the firm's flagship Laureate PMS strategy to a broader investor base in a more flexible AIF format, will follow a benchmark- and sector-agnostic approach using a bottom-up stock selection process based on the Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) style, Arpit Agarwal, Co-Founder & CIO, Electrum Portfolio Managers, said.

Electrum looks to raise Rs 500 crore from HNIs under the AIF over the next two years, Agarwal said. “As it is an open-ended fund, we plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore in three to four years,” he added.

The AIF aims to identify under-researched small- and mid-cap companies with strong fundamentals, consistent cash flows, and substantial headroom for growth, hallmarks of sustainable wealth creation.

Electrum had assets under management of Rs 790 crore as on June 30, 2025. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a research-intensive approach designed to minimise emotional bias and navigate market volatility. It is open to HNIs, family offices and institutional investors, with a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore as mandated by Sebi norms. PTI HG MR