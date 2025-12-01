Elekta brings adaptive radiation therapy to India with Evo

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Precision radiation therapy major Elekta has introduced its latest CT-based linear accelerator, Evo, to the Indian market to provide high-definition AI-enhanced imaging capabilities to clinicians.

The product has already been launched in Europe and other regions, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Evo brings high-definition AI-enhanced imaging, and its adaptive radiation therapy capabilities will enable clinicians to choose the most suitable radiation therapy technique for each patient.

Evo was showcased for the first time in India at the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India Conference (AROICON) in Kolkata.

Feras Al Hasan, Head - TIMEA at Elekta, said: "Its ability to support both online and offline adaptive treatments on a CT-Linac gives clinicians the confidence to adjust therapy based on daily anatomical changes, which is especially important in India, where many patients present with complex and advanced-stage diseases." "Our aim is to strengthen Elekta's commitment to making high-quality cancer treatment accessible to more patients across the globe," Hasan said.

Shankar Seshadri, its VP & Head - India Sub-continent, added: "India needs radiotherapy solutions that combine precision with practicality and Evo is uniquely positioned to address India's growing cancer burden and evolving patient needs." PTI MSS SHW