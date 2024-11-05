Elena Geo Founder Velan gets award for innovations in helicopter navigation tech

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Elena Geo Systems Founder V S Velan has been presented the 'Igor I Sikorsky' award for innovations in helicopter navigation technologies.

The award is for contribution to helicopter navigation technology, particularly for the development of the Elena NavIC Handheld Navigator (ELNHHN), according to a release.

The award from the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI) was presented to Velan by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the national capital on Tuesday.

Lt Col Velan said the navigator exemplifies how indigenous technology can meet the critical needs of the country's helicopter industry.

Elena Geo was incubated at IIT Kharagpur. PTI RAM TRB