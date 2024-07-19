Elena Geo Systems receives Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Elena Geo Systems, a technology firm based in Bengaluru, has been awarded 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Excellence Award-2023' by the Department of Telecom.

The award recognises Elena Geo System's significant contributions to the development and deployment of NavIC-based devices and applications, a company release said.

"This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of innovation in NavIC technology, aimed at bolstering India's leadership in satellite navigation solutions," Lt Col V S Velan, Founder and CEO of Elena Geo Systems, said.

*** Delhivery rolls out 4th women-operated hub in Delhi * Logistics services provider Delhivery on Friday said it has rolled out a 100 per cent women-led hub in Mayapuri, New Delhi.

This would be the fourth such hub launched in recent months as the logistics company doubles down on its initiatives to absorb more women employees across its operations, a company statement said.

Previously, it stated that the company launched similar facilities at Moga (Punjab), Sikar (Rajasthan), and Satna (Madhya Pradesh) and has targeted expanding these to other parts of the country as well.

Suraj Saharan, Chief People Officer and Co-founder at Delhivery, said in the statement, "Our women recruits at various other facilities have consistently raised the bar for performance and productivity. We are confident that women colleagues at Mayapuri will only raise this further." PTI MBI KKS SHW