Elevate holds potential to become key pillar of Honda biz in India: Official

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Honda Cars India on Monday said that its latest SUV Elevate holds the potential to become a key pillar of its business in India.

Honda Cars launched the premium SUV in the Rajasthan market.

Yuichi Murata, Director - Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said that the SUV holds the potential to become a key pillar of Honda's business in India, offering remarkable value to evolving customers.

He said that Rajasthan is an important market for the company.

"Elevate's development is a testament to extensive research and invaluable customer feedback," he said. The vehicle will be available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Jaipur). Deliveries of the Elevate also began today across dealerships in the country. PTI SDA MR