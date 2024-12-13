Elevation Capital ropes in Krishna Mehra to lead AI investments

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Early-stage venture capital firm Elevation Capital on Friday announced the appointment of Krishna Mehra as a Partner to spearhead its investments in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Based out of Silicon Valley, Mehra will play a pivotal role in further enhancing Elevation's commitment to the India-US corridor, a company statement said.

Prior to this role, Mehra led engineering for messaging ads. He co-founded Capillary Technologies and Taro -- a marketplace and subscription commerce startup.

Mehra has also been actively investing in early stage startups over the years as an angel and has backed over 40 companies, according to the statement.

"Over 40 per cent of Silicon Valley companies have Indian diaspora founders, showcasing India's unique positioning...I'm thrilled to join Elevation at this pivotal moment to help SaaS+AI founders build category-defining global leaders," he said. PTI ANK ANK SHW