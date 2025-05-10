Elgi Equipments inaugurates corporate office in Bengaluru

Chennai, May 10 (PTI) Elgi Equipments Ltd, a global leader in manufacturing of air compressors, has inaugurated its corporate office in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its expansion plans.

The six-level facility located at Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru reflects ELGi's commitment to innovation, collaboration and sustainability.

Redesigned from the ground, the office promotes a dynamic and engaging work environment while incorporating eco-conscious features including energy-efficient LED lighting, energy efficient transformer, among other amenities, the Coimbatore-based company said in a statement here said on Saturday.

Top officials of the company inaugurated the office, in the presence of the employees, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards global compressed air excellence and innovation. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH