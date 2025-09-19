Elgi Equipments unveils new technology, offers 17% energy savings

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Air-compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments Ltd on Friday rolled out a new technology -- "Demand=Match" that regulates the operation of a compressor when there is a fluctuating demand at a factory, a top official said.

The latest technology offers 17 per cent energy savings, stable operations and extended equipment life, the Coimbatore-headquartered company's Managing Director Dr Jairam Varadaraj said.

Commenting on the launch of the new technology, he said, "Compressed air is the fourth utility in every factory, yet demand is never constant. Most factories rely on fixed-speed compressors that continue to deliver constant output even when demand drops." This intelligent technology automatically adjusts compressor delivery to real-time plant requirements by recirculating airflow inside the compressor, ensuring delivery always equals demand, he said.

"Elgi's Demand=Match system brings dynamic intelligence to these machines, automatically adjusting delivery to real-time demand, helping customers save energy, reduce wear and improve uptime without heavy capital investment," Varadaraj said in a company statement here.

Underlining that the air demand fluctuates minute-by-minute and shift-by-shift as the demand changes constantly, the company said, it leads to an increase in operating costs and reduce equipment life.

The ELGi's 'Demand=Match' technology is a breakthrough system that automatically adjusts compressor delivery to match plant demand. It works by smartly recirculating airflow inside the compressor, ensuring delivery always equals demand, Varadaraj said.

The company's Executive President - Product Excellence and Innovation, K Venu Madhav said, "The system continuously monitors pressure and modulates airflow through smart recirculation. It delivers exactly what the plant needs -ensuring smoother operation and lower energy use." With a portfolio of over 400 products, Elgi Equipments caters to a wide range of applications across industries, the statement added.