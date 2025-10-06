Eli Lilly commits USD 1 bn investment in India to scale up contract manufacturing

New Delhi: Eli Lilly and Company on Monday said it plans to invest USD 1 billion in India over the next several years to scale up contract manufacturing in the country.

The strategic investment will further strengthen the company's manufacturing and supply capabilities to support its evolving portfolio, the US-headquartered company said in a statement.

In addition, Lilly will establish a new hub in Hyderabad to offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly's contract manufacturing network across India, it added.

Recruitment will begin immediately, with openings across various roles including engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions, it said.

The initiative reflects Lilly's intent to leverage India's highly-skilled talent pool to support its global manufacturing growth and deliver medicines to patients worldwide, it added.

Since 2020, Lilly has committed more than USD 55 billion to building, expanding, and acquiring facilities in the US and around the world.

These facilities and investments address growth from potential new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer's disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions and prepare for medicines of the future, the company said.

"Working with trusted contract manufacturers expands our capabilities to deliver life-changing medicines at greater scale -- with quality always at the core. This investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network," said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company.

The company has a long-standing presence in India, including a commercial site in Gurugram and specialised sites in Bengaluru and Hyderabad that serve as essential hubs supporting global innovation.

"Lilly's continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city's emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation," Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy said.

From the recent opening of its Innovation and Technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a Manufacturing & Quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana -- reinforcing the state's position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments, he added.