Eli Lilly gets drug regulator nod for Alzheimer's disease medication

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Tuesday said it has received approval from national drug regulator CDSCO for a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease.

The company has received marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for donanemab (350 mg/20 mL), administered every four weeks via intravenous infusion, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in adults with early symptomatic stages.

This includes individuals with mild cognitive impairment and those in the mild dementia stage of the disease, the drug maker said in a statement.

"The approval of donanemab marks a significant milestone in our mission to address the urgent needs of people living with Alzheimer's disease in India," said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager, Lilly India.

By offering an innovative therapy that targets amyloid plaques and slows cognitive decline, the company aims to give patients and their families more time and a better quality of life, he added.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia globally, accounting for 60–70 per cent of cases.

The disease however remains highly under diagnosed in India.

It is estimated that by 2030, over 8 million people in India will be living with dementia, with Alzheimer's disease representing the largest share of cases, the drug maker stated. PTI MSS HVA