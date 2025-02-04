Eli Lilly names Winselow Tucker to lead India operations

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company on Tuesday said it has appointed Winselow Tucker as President and General Manager for India, effective immediately.

Tucker will lead all of Lilly's operations in India, including the Lilly India commercial organisation and the Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

"I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams in India to drive innovation and further strengthen our commitment to improving lives by delivering world-class Lilly medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients in the country," Tucker said.

Since joining Lilly in 2022, Tucker has served as Group Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Lilly Oncology.

Prior to Lilly, he has held senior leadership roles at BMS, Celgene, and Novartis.

In a related move, Vineet Gupta, Associate VP, Managing Director, India, will transition to a new leadership role in Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis, US, the drug firm said. PTI MSS DRR