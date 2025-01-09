Eli Lilly to set up global capability centre in Hyderabad, hire over 1,000 people

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Pharma major Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday said it plans to establish a new global capability centre in Hyderabad and hire over 1,000 people to strengthen its digital strategy and service delivery.

The Hyderabad global capability centre (GCC) will be known as Lilly Capability Centre India (LCCI) Hyderabad and will initially focus on expanding Lilly's capabilities in automation, artificial intelligence, software product engineering and cloud computing to deliver advanced technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of Lilly's business worldwide, the Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) said in a statement.

Lilly will be recruiting more than 1,000 highly-skilled team members to strengthen the company's digital strategy and service delivery, it added.

The company further said it plans to employ around 1,000 to 1,500 highly-skilled professionals including technology engineers and data scientists.

Recruitment for the new site is underway, and the centre is expected to be operational by mid-2025, it added.

LCCI Hyderabad will be Lilly's second capability centre in India, following LCCI Bengaluru, which was launched in 2016, the company said.

"Hyderabad is a hub of innovation with decades of history in technology, and we are excited to announce plans to launch a new centre here. We will bring together talented technology professionals who want to make life better for people around the world," Lilly Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer Diogo Rau said.

The LCCI Hyderabad will bring together engineers across disciplines to create advanced technologies and tools to help solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, Rau added.

The investment by the company underscores Hyderabad's growing reputation as a hub for healthcare innovation and talent, said Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs.

The company said LCCI Hyderabad will focus on scaling up Lilly's innovation and efficiency by unlocking new technological advancements and leveraging data insights, accelerating the delivery of next-generation medicines to patients around the world. PTI RKL HVA