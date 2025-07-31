Eligibility survey to conclude in Dharavi on Aug 12

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project's massive enumeration and eligibility survey will end on August 12, officials said.

While the door-to-door visits will end on August 12, residents who call the DRP helpline with valid documents will be entitled to submit documents needed to decide on the eligibility for resettlement.

The survey began in March 2024, with initial targets for completion in one year. Residents settled on or before January 1, 2000, are eligible for a free 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi. Those settled between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, may qualify for 300 sq ft units outside Dharavi, under PMAY, either rental or purchase at nominal cost.

DRP officials said the survey teams will stop door-to-door visits after August 12, but if any tenement holder contacts the DRP helpline and visits DRP and NMDPL offices in Dharavi with valid documents, they will still be added to the survey documentation.

As per the latest data, more than 87,000 tenements have completed the household survey, and more than one lakh tenements have been mapped across Dharavi.

"So far, over 87,000 tenements have completed the household (door-to-door) survey, and more than one lakh tenements have been mapped. Similarly, all tenements of the included parcels eligible for redevelopment have been included.

"In total, around 1.20 lakh tenements have been mapped and are expected to be built in Dharavi, Kurla, Mulund, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Mukteshwar. No new door-to-door survey visits will be carried out after Aug 12, 2025, for areas covered already. It will be considered that those who did not take part chose to opt out of the Government scheme. They can, however, submit their requests later once Draft Annexure-II is announced," a DRP official said.

The redevelopment team has already shared multiple times that the survey is in its final phase. "Those who haven't participated so far for any reason should do so immediately. Since most of Dharavi has been covered, we don't see the need for further door-to-door visits," the official added.

The DRP has covered the entire Dharavi, and only a few pockets are remaining. "Only those few pockets are remaining where there is still some dilemma/to extort more like private landowners, and some areas like Kumbharwada and Compound 13. Whenever any resident calls the helpline with valid documents, teams will immediately include them in the survey list," the official said.

The state cabinet recently gave its approval to a policy of accommodating even lessees and other commercial units, not having ownership and who have been operating in Dharavi, to be tenants at the 10 per cent space reserved for commercial use in the rehabilitation buildings. This move largely ensures that both eligible and ineligible commercial units will operate out of Dharavi, thereby keeping their business and commercial ecosystem intact.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is the Maharashtra government's pioneering move towards integrated township and commercial spaces and distributed public amenities. The masterplan envisages a human-centric redevelopment plan with co-location of residential and commercial activity, which is fundamental to Dharavi's 'work-life' model. It lays tremendous emphasis on infrastructure development, which would benefit millions of Mumbaikars.

"The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is planned as a self-contained ecosystem, a city within a city. The government doesn’t want anyone to be left out in this housing-for-all, largest urban rejuvenation project in the country’s history," the DRP official said. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW