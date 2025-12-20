Eligible landless beneficiaries to soon receive 100-sq-yard plots: Saini

Kurukshetra, Dec 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government will soon allot 100-square-yard residential plots to landless and needy families.

About 7,000 such beneficiaries will be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and after that they will be provided the prescribed financial assistance for house construction.

Saini was addressing a rally and Jan Samvad programmes in the villages Prahlad Pur, Badarpur and Bani of Ladwa Constituency here.

After the events, he listened to public grievances and issued on-the-spot directions for the prompt resolution.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said that under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, around 15,500 families have already been provided 30-square-yard plots.

Soon, eligible applicants will receive an additional allotment of 30-square-yard plots as the second installment under the scheme. He added that the government will shortly announce new government recruitments to provide jobs to youth.

He recalled that during the elections, the government had promised to issue appointment letters to youth even before the swearing-in ceremony, and after forming the government for the third time, this commitment was fulfilled first.

For the first time in the state's history, 25,000 youths were given government jobs simultaneously on merit, he said.

Saini said free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients in all state hospitals, medical colleges and the health university.

Additionally, women from families with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Around 15 lakh women are already availing this benefit. He urged eligible women who have not yet applied to do so and take advantage of the scheme.

He further said Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement minimum support price (MSP) on all 24 crops, fulfilling the government's promise to farmers.

Due to crop damage caused by recent waterlogging, an amount of Rs 116 crore has been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, an amount of Rs 430 crore has also been credited to farmers whose millet crops were affected.