Elista enters alkaline water purifiers segment

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Elista, a TeknoDome Group entity which operates in the consumer electronics and home appliance brands space, on Wednesday announced its foray into the water purifier segment, which is seeing a high growth in recent years.

It has launched 'Amrit' and 'Shuddh' - two alkaline water purifiers, which complement luxury and modern kitchens, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company is aiming to cater to the opportunities emerging in the metro and Tier II & III towns, it added.

Elista CEO Pawan Kumar said: "With Amrit and Shuddh, we are entering a new chapter in Elista's journey - one that combines health, science, and human-centric innovation. These purifiers reflect that belief, offering advanced hydration solutions tailored to the way Indian families live. We're proud to make them in India, for India and the world." *** GlobalPay, DreamFolks partner to elevate transit experiences for consumers * Airport service aggregator DreamFolks and forex and travel payment platforms WSFx Global Pay Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to simplify and elevate the end-to-end travel transit experience for Indian consumers.

Through this collaboration, DreamFolks and GlobalPay will integrate a suite of global transit and travel convenience services into GlobalPay's ecosystem, creating a one-stop platform that merges payments, privileges, and mobility under the payment layer, a joint statement said.

This partnership moves beyond transactional payments, offering a full spectrum of services that enrich the modern traveller's lifestyle, it said.

The GlobalPay Lounge Card enables travellers to enjoy premium airport lounges worldwide with four complimentary international lounge passes annually, along with the flexibility to access additional lounges and travel benefits as per their convenience, it said.