Elite Elevators launches customised elevator solutions

Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Elite Elevators has rolled out its customisable home elevator brand 'Elite Bespoke' enhancing safety and accessibility thereby expanding its product portfolio, a top official of the company said.

It currently sells Elite E Series - E50, E200 and E300 offering a range of home lift solutions manufactured in Italy. The Elite Bespoke launched here is manufactured locally exclusively for the Indian market.

With an emphasis on personalisation, Elite Bespoke enables homeowners to customise every aspect of their elevator. The landing doors are available in custom sizes with centre or side openings, multiple color options including full glass and fire-rated variants, among others.

"At Elite Elevators, our mission has always been to revolutionise home mobility with world-class innovations. Through its enhanced customisable features, our Bespoke elevators are meticulously designed to integrate seamlessly into their daily lives, enhancing accessibility, safety and compliance while embodying the perfect blend of aesthetics and technology giving the touch of luxury experience," said Elite Elevators Founder and CEO, Vimal Babu in a company statement here on Friday.

In partnership with global leader in home elevator technology, TK Access Solutions, Elite Elevators brings German-engineered and Italian-made lifts that are internationally acclaimed for their safety, performance and design.

The company has five manufacturing facilities, two Research and Development Centres in Chennai and has assembly units in Malaysia and Australia, the company said.