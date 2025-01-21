EMA Partners India garners whopping 206 times subscription on last day of offer

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Mumbai-based EMA Partners India SME initial public offering received a whopping 206 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial share sale received bids for 90.15 crore shares against 43.84 lakh shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The category for retail investors received 167.29 times subscription and the quota for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 444.42 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 147.69 times subscription.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at Rs 117-124 per share. It had raised Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors, including WhiteOak Capital and Saint Capital Fund.

The Rs 76.01-crore SME IPO of EMA Partners India will be listed on NSE's SME Emerge platform on January 24.

The IPO is a fresh issue of up to 53.34 lakh equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 66.14 crore and an offer for sale component of up to 7.96 lakh shares by promoters -- Krishnan Sudarshan and Subramanian Krishnaprakash.

Shekhar Ganapathy, a public shareholder, will also offload shares in the company.

The promoters and promoter group of EMA Partners own an 86.14 per cent stake, while public shareholders hold 13.86 per cent.

The company will utilise proceeds towards augmenting the leadership team for the company and its subsidiaries, capital expenditure towards upgrading the existing IT infrastructure and debt repayment.

Funds will also be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

EMA Partners India Limited is one of the leading executive search firms delivering customised leadership hiring solutions to a wide range of clients across diverse sectors. The company has recruited several business and functional leaders for domestic and international clients.

The company, along with its subsidiaries in India, Dubai and Singapore, cover the entire spectrum of white-collar hiring right from entry-level opportunities to senior leadership.

Incorporated in September 2003 as Executive Management Associates India Pvt Ltd by Krishnan Sudarshan (Chairman and MD) and Subramanian Krishnaprakash (Whole Time Director). Executive Management Associates India Pvt Ltd was renamed as "EMA Partners India Pvt Ltd" on February 4, 2004. PTI HG HG MR MR