Emaar Entertainment appoints MakeMyTrip as India partner for Dubai's iconic attractions

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) MakeMyTrip on Thursday said Emaar Entertainment has appointed the online travel company as its official partner in India to provide seamless access to some of Dubai's most celebrated attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

This collaboration brings Emaar's portfolio to MakeMyTrip's newly launched Tours & Attractions platform, giving Indian travellers the convenience of discovering and booking these experiences directly in Indian rupees, the company said in a statement.

"With our Tours & Attractions platform, we set out to make discovering and booking great experiences as seamless as booking a flight or hotel.

"Partnering with Emaar Entertainment brings some of the world's most iconic attractions and skylines within effortless reach for Indian travellers. We will continue to expand our offerings, adding more world-class experiences that inspire travellers to see and do more, wherever they go," MakeMyTrip Chief Commercial Officer - Holidays & Experiences, Jasmeet Singh said.

The Tours & Attractions platform currently connects travellers to over 2,00,000 bookable activities across 1,100 cities worldwide.