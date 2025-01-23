Emaar India launches luxury residential project Urban Ascent in Gurugram

Gurugram: Emaar India on Thursday launched its latest luxury residential project Urban Ascent here.

The project spread over 9.164 acres, is located at Sector 112 on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

Urban Ascent offers a range of 3 and 4 BHK residences to suit diverse customer needs. It has easy access to Gurugram and Delhi, according to a statement.

As part of the company's commitment to sustainability, it has incorporated some key features at this IGBC Gold pre-certified project, including rainwater harvesting, water waste recycling and reuse, waste management, and provision for EV charging, it added.

"We are excited to launch our first project of 2025… We are dedicated to building communities that perfectly embody a sense of belonging, coupled with a cohesive and congenial living experience," Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti said.