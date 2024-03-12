Emaar India unveils skill development prog for construction workers

Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) Emaar India on Tuesday unveiled a skill development programme for construction workers, designed to equip them with essential skills and knowledge vital for excelling in various job roles.

According to an official statement, "Shram" is an 80-hour comprehensive training initiative designed to equip construction workers with essential skills encompassing essentials of bar bending & steel fixing, masonry, shuttering and carpentry.

This programme is in alignment with Emaar India's commitment & focus on skill upgradation for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence. This adherence is part of Emaar India's 53rd National Safety Week Celebration, the statement added.

"By empowering our workforce, we can ensure a safer and more productive construction environment, educating them in the various areas of construction processes," said Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India.

He further noted that this training program will provide digital and financial literacy, developing soft skills and introducing them to safety, health, hygiene and housekeeping. PTI CORR DRR