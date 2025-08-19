Emami Agrotech enters branded staples market, eyes Rs 2,000-cr food biz in 3-5 years

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Emami Agrotech Ltd, the Rs 20,000-crore edible oil, food and bio-diesel arm of the diversified Emami Group, on Tuesday announced its foray into the branded staples market.

The move marks the company’s expansion into India’s over Rs 80,000 crore branded staples category, as part of its strategy to scale the foods vertical to Rs 2,000 crore in the next three-five years, widening the staples basket and entering the ready-to-eat (RTE) market, officials said.

The company on Tuesday announced the launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty branded atta, maida and sooji.

The food business currently stands at around Rs 100 crore.

“The immediate focus will be on strengthening and consolidating our presence in the eastern region, before expanding our footprint nationally,” a company official said.

Emami Agrotech, an unlisted entity, may consider an initial public offering (IPO) in the next two-three years, the officials said.

“More than a category entry, this is a purposeful move... With this launch, we intend to enter from pantry to the centre of the Indian kitchen space and be an integral part of daily rituals, family meals, and emotional bonds around food,” Emami Group Director Vibhash V Agarwal said.

The Indian food industry is witnessing a steady shift towards branded staples, with consumers increasingly preferring hygiene, packaging and brand assurance over unbranded alternatives, the statement said.

Emami Agrotech said it aims to capitalise on this momentum with products backed by its established distribution network and digitally enabled supply chain.

Since its launch in 2010, Emami Agrotech’s Healthy & Tasty brand has expanded beyond edible oils to spices and soya chunks. With the addition of branded staples, the company said it intends to strengthen its position as a comprehensive kitchen solutions brand. PTI BSM RBT