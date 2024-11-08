Emami MD Harsha Vardhan Agarwal elected new FICCI president

New Delhi: Emami Limited Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsha Vardhan Agarwal has been elected as the Ficci president for 2024-25, the industry body said on Friday.

Advertisment

Agarwal is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Ficci. He will succeed Mahindra & Mahindra's Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah as the new president at the conclusion of the 97th Annual General Meeting of Ficci, which will be held on November 21.

"Agarwal is a second-generation leader of the USD 3.1 billion diversified business conglomerate Emami Group," Ficci said.

Agarwal spearheads the FMCG business of the Group - Emami Limited - as its Vice Chairman and Managing Director.