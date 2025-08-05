Emami plans to build future-ready consumer business

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG company Emami Limited said it has planned to build a future-ready consumer business, which will help the entity lead across categories where it is presently operating.

Emami Limited vice-chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal said that the company is working on building new engines of growth, he said.

"Health food, nutrition, pet care and aloe vera-based fruit juices will be strategic growth areas. In three to five years, the company's portfolio will be sharper and strategic," Agarwal said.

In the annual report for 2024-25, the company said it is operating at the intersection of the personal care and healthcare sectors.

Agarwal said that consumers are moving away from products, manufactured using chemicals, and embracing natural and herbal alternatives.

These categories are firmly entering the mainstream, he said.

He said that in urban India, there is a growing demand for eco-conscious products, while in the rural markets, the shift from generic to branded personal care is accelerating.

The Kolkata-headquartered company is confident that consumer demand will improve with tapering inflation and moderation of interest rates, which will make the environment more operating-friendly.

According to the company, quick commerce platforms are transforming access and convenience, leading to a rethinking of traditional general and modern trade strategies.

On acquisitions, he said, as quoted in the annual report, "If there is potential, the company will act, whether big or small. The company is debt-free, cash-rich and agile. If an opportunity aligns with the long-term vision, investment will not be a constraint." Nearly, 48 per cent of Emami's revenues accrue from high-growth and strategically important areas, Agarwal said.

"The company is planning to build itself for the next decade. That is the philosophy. If the business demands higher investments, the company will not think twice", he added. PTI DC BDC