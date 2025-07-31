Emami Q1FY26 net profit rises 9% to Rs 164cr despite muted revenue growth

Kolkata: FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 164 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by improved operating performance despite muted revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company informed bourses.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 904.1 crore in the June quarter, almost flat compared to Rs 906.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Emami’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding associates, grew to Rs 235.8 crore from Rs 226.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

"Despite revenue being largely stable, cost optimisation and operational efficiency supported profit growth," the company said.

The company’s total expenses stood at Rs 689.9 crore, up from Rs 689.6 crore in the year-ago period.

International markets contributed Rs 141.7 crore to revenues during the quarter, up from Rs 138.5 crore in Q1FY25, while the domestic business remained steady at Rs 762.4 crore.

Vice Chairman and MD Harsha V Agarwal said, “Our performance this quarter reflects the underlying strength and resilience of our brands, even in the face of an unusually subdued summer... The Man Company’s return to growth in June 2025 is especially encouraging, and we are confident of sustaining this trajectory through sharper positioning and a comprehensive brand revamp.

Vice Chairman and Whole-Time Director Mohan Goenka added, “Quick commerce scaled nearly 3x year-on-year, affirming the success of our omnichannel approach. Despite a flattish topline, we delivered 9 per cent PAT growth, underscoring our sharp focus on profitability and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Emami said it expects a gradual improvement in the macro environment, supported by a strong monsoon, stabilising inflation, and potential interest rate cuts.

Shares of Emami closed up 6 per cent at Rs 599 on the NSE on Thursday.