New Delhi (PTI): Homegrown FMCG major Emami Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 14.5 per cent in profit after tax to Rs 319.48 crore for the December quarter, helped by an effective cost discipline, pricing actions and a broad-based performance by core brands.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 278.98 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Emami's revenue from operations was up 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,151.81 crore in the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,049.48 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Gross margins expanded to 70.6 per cent, an improvement of 30 basis points, reflecting effective cost discipline, judicious pricing actions, and stability in input costs," Emami said in its earnings statement.

EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 384 crore, registering a growth of 13 per cent, while EBITDA margins improved to 33.4 per cent, an expansion of 110 basis points.

In the December quarter, Emami's domestic business recorded a double-digit revenue growth and high single-digit growth on the volume side.

"The domestic business delivered growth of 11 per cent, driven by robust volume growth of 9 per cent. All major brands registered healthy performance during the quarter," Emami said in an earnings statement.

Its strategy of innovation and premiumisation continued to gain momentum, it added.

Its "international business recorded sales growth of 9 per cent, led by steady performance in the SAARC and CIS regions. Recent line extensions in international markets were strategically introduced to enable brand expansion into adjacent categories", it said.

Emami's total expenses were at Rs 767.61 crore, up 8 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

Total income of Emami, which includes other revenue, was up 10 per cent to Rs 1,170.78 crore.

Commenting on the results, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Harsha V Agarwal said, "Q3FY26 delivered strong, broad-based performance, with sales growth of 11 per cent driven by healthy volume expansion of 9 per cent." On the outlook, he said, "We remain focused on strengthening our core brands while selectively investing in new-age growth opportunities to build future scale." Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Emami informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the payment of the second interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each for the 2025-26 financial year.

Shares of Emami Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 488.05 on the BSE, up 1.06 per cent from the previous close.