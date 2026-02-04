Emami Q3FY'26 net rises 15pc to Rs 319 crore

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) FMCG major Emami Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 319 crore for the third quarter of FY'26, aided by volume-led growth, margin expansion and stable input costs.

Revenue from operations grew by 10 per cent to Rs 1,152 crore during the quarter, while consolidated net sales increased by 11 per cent to Rs 1,147 crore, the company said in a statement.

The domestic business posted an 11 per cent growth, while the international business grew 9 per cent, it said.

Gross margins improved by 30 basis points to 70.6 per cent, the Kolkata-headquartered company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 13 per cent to Rs 384 crore.

The company said the quarter had witnessed sequential improvement following GST 2.0-related disruptions earlier in the period, while a favourable winter season supported demand for winter products and health supplements.

Emami vice chairman and whole-time director Mohan Goenka stated that the growth was broad-based across distribution channels despite short-term GST-related disruptions, while organised trade and quick commerce continued to scale up.

The board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of 600 per cent, amounting to Rs 6 per share for FY'26. PTI BSM BDC